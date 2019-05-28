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Pro-Choice Advocate Says “Abort Babies Up To Three Years Old”
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635 views • May 28, 2019
Owen Shroyer presents a video report produced by Infowars' Kaitlin Bennett where she interviews women advocating for pro-abortion policies and the addition of post-birth abortions up to the age of three.
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