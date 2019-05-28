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Bilderberg 2019 Releases Full Agenda And Participant List
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362 views • May 28, 2019
The 67th Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 30 May – 2 June 2019 in Montreux, Switzerland. About 130 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia, labour and the media has been invited. Owen Shroyer breaks down their full agenda and participant list live on the Alex Jones Show.
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