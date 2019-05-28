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Published on Mar 11, 2019
"Americans MUST watch: the Suppressed History of the United States" is a collection of videos I've uploaded on my channel previously, all of which have stood alone to tell the forgotten and often times hidden history of America, but in this video, I've merged them all together to provide a more complete understanding of why the past is so important in analyzing the present.