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Is 'judge shopping' turning border crisis into constitutional crisis?
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122 views • May 28, 2019
Trump calls for an 'expedited appeal' after an Obama-appointed judge blocks the president from building sections of the border wall; reaction from political strategists Peter Van Voorhis and Mustafa Tameez.
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