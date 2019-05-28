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Trump reportedly considers pardoning servicemen accused of war crimes
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0 view • May 28, 2019
The New York Times reports that President Trump asked the Justice Department for paperwork about several high-profile cases; reaction from retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff and Charles 'Cully' Stimson, senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation.
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