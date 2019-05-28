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Trump says Democrats are now the party of 'radical socialism'
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193 views • May 28, 2019
Americans have mixed feelings on Democrats' proposals, majority of voters in favor of universal health care; reaction and analysis on 'Outnumbered.'
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white housenewsdemocratspoliticsrepublicanstrump campaignpresident donald trumpsocialismfox newsfox news channelbernie sandersdonald trumpdemscapitalismaocalexandria ocasio-cortezocasio cortezoutnumbereddemocratic partyhealthcare for alluniversal healthcaredemocratic socialistpresidential democratic party
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