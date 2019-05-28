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Full Show - Trump Prepares Treason Charges Against Deep State - 05/27/2019
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353 views • May 28, 2019
The Deep State continues to wrestle with the fact that President Trump has ordered AG Barr to declassify any documents that led to the origin of the years long “Russia investigation”. Joining today’s show is Paul Joseph Watson with expert commentary on the EU election results. Also, Owen Shroyer rides shotgun after the successful Planned Parenthood protest he organized in Austin Texas. As well Dan Lyman of Infowars Europe joins to talk about the heavy cost of tyranny in the EU.
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