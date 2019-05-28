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God Is The Ultimate Weapon Against Tyranny
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442 views • May 28, 2019
Many on the left appear to have given themselves over to evil in order to gain power. Owen Shroyer joins Alex to explore how God can actually be the most powerful weapon a patriot can use to battle globalist tyranny.
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