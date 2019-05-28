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Nationalism Vs. Globalism IS Good Vs. Evil
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442 views • May 28, 2019
Nationalists are portrayed by MSM and globalist elites as “stupid” or “bigoted” for loving their own countries. Dan Lyman joins Alex via Skype to explain why this is really a spiritual battle between good and evil.
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