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The Inca Trail To Machu Picchu
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22 views • May 28, 2019
If the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu has been somewhere you wanted to explore, then follow along with this father and son team as they film their 4 day hike up to this unexplained marvel. This mountain-top Inca site has 200 stone buildings and 700 stone terraces that were engineered to stabilize the mountain before the city could be built...then abandoned 100 years later. Why? Of course viewing this isn't as good as going there yourself, but it's saving you thousands of dollars. (56.48)
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