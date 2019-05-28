What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #210

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Topics: Mark Interviews LGBT events not representing diversity, Hollywood strangeness and Pedophilia, Androgyny, Androgyny as a Satanic Agenda, Gender-Bending, The Pyramid Mystery, 9/11 False Flag Event, Influence from family and friends, Planting Seeds of Truth, Joy Camp, Joy Camp's creation, Conscious Comedy, lack of Comedy in the Truth Movement, the Creative Process, Chemtrails, the Red Pill Expo 2019,