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What You're Not Being Told About Lyme Disease | Jay Nielsen MD
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119 views • May 28, 2019
Fatigue, aches, brain fog, memory lapses, neck & joint stiffness, sleep troubles, night sweats, or heart palpitations?.. The #1 contracted pest-borne illness in the US is Lyme disease, and today’s Lyme has become a more virulent and destructive strain that can wreak havoc on your body and mental faculties while hiding from your immune system and remaining severely undetected and under-diagnosed using conventional medical tests. Lyme can spread to your spouse and even babies in the womb!
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