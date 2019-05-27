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Trump To Invoke Insurrection Act
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1297 views • May 27, 2019
President Trump is set to invoke the Insurrection Act against members of the Deep State and those allowing illegal immigrants to flood our country. Military forces will be deployed. Arrests, tribunals and executions will take place. And Trump will need the help of patriotic Americans ready to defend our nation against enemies both foreign and domestic. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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