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Borderless
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37 views • May 27, 2019
YouTube has removed Lauren Southern’s conservative documentary Borderless from their platform. The film was deleted less than 24 hours after Southern made it available to the public on her personal YouTube channel.
The documentary follows Southern and her team into their investigation of Europe’s migrant crisis, covering human traffickers and illicit NGO activity used to exploit Europe’s open borders.
The documentary follows Southern and her team into their investigation of Europe’s migrant crisis, covering human traffickers and illicit NGO activity used to exploit Europe’s open borders.
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