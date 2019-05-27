© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump speaks to press after granting Barr broad power in spying probe
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • May 27, 2019
Ahead of a state visit to Japan, President Trump comments on escalating hostilities with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as sounding off on British Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation and the sweeping authority he assigned to Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate allegations of spying in the 2016 election.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.