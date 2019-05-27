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Kodak Black Breaks Federal Firearms Law, and Anti-Gunners Are Silent
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35 views • May 27, 2019
Kodak Black lied on his background check in order to get firearms illegally, but there was nothing but silence from the anti-gun crowd. That's because they want to punish you—not the actual criminals.
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