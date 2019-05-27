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FBI Data Shows 80% of Guns Used in Crimes Were Acquired Illegally
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246 views • May 27, 2019
"Violent crime is down in America; it's been declining steadily since the 1990s. A period at which time gun ownership is up by a lot. The problem is with illegal guns. The FBI estimates that upwards of 80 percent of all crimes are committed with illegal guns, which makes the anti-gunners' assault on the rights of the law-abiding all the more curious." —Grant Stinchfield
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