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Does Europe Need An Army?
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42 views • May 27, 2019
With increasing security concerns including terrorism, the migrant crisis and increased Russian aggression, what steps does the European Union need to take to defend itself? Is it time for Europe to share an army?
Additional Resources:
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Bible Prophecy and the European Dream: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/2006/may-june/bible-prophecy-and-the-european-dream
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Additional Resources:
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Bible Prophecy and the European Dream: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/2006/may-june/bible-prophecy-and-the-european-dream
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
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