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Sig Sauer Defensive Encounters: Close-Range Shootout
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33 views • May 27, 2019
Sig Sauer's Tom Taylor joins Grant Stinchfield to analyze CCTV footage of an armed robbery at a convenience store. The two discuss different aspects of the shooting and help identify situations we can learn from. Watch more breakdowns of defensive encounters with Sig Sauer on NRATV here.
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