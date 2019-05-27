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Are Trump's attacks benefiting 2020 Democrats?
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2 views • May 27, 2019
A growing number of Democrats, including White House hopefuls, are calling for impeachment proceedings to start.
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trumpnewspoliticsfox newsfox news channelbernie sanderselizabeth warren2020 democrats2020 election2020 elections2020 presidential electiontrump 2020joe bidenbidenimpeach trumpimpeachmenttrump impeachmentelectionspete buttigiegbeto o'rourkeamericas news headquartersamericas news hqleland vittertdemocratic party
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