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Mayor Pete's Plan for Gun Control Is Old News
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2 views • May 27, 2019
"Mayor Pete is trying to make news in his quest for relevancy in the Disarmament Primary, so what does he do? The same thing every Disarmament Primary candidate does: He attacks gun owners and jumps on every anti-gun proposal out there." —Grant Stinchfield
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