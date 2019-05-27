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Daughters Need Fathers
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48 views • May 27, 2019
Family is important. Oftentimes people focus on the role of fathers in the lives of their sons. What benefits will an active, attentive father provide in the life of his daughter? Girls with attentive fathers do better academically. A father who is present and attentive assists his daughter to have better social and communication skills. These skills are enhanced by a father who takes interest in his daughter’s interests and encourages her to express her viewpoint.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
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