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Do School's Discriminate Against Boys?
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23 views • May 27, 2019
Exam results suggest girls are overtaking boys across the academic spectrum. Is this really the case? Dr. Jim Dueck, author, former Assistant Deputy Minister of Education in Alberta, and former head of Accountability and Student Assessment, performed a revealing analysis on current practices in student assessment. The results were not only remarkable but very disturbing, exposing what might well be an institutional suppression of the performance of male students.
http://www.Tomorrowsworld.org
http://www.Tomorrowsworld.org
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