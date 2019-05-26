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5/26/19 #DECLAS: AG Receives Docs, NY Re-Education, USC Psycho-Gyno #WeAreFree
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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40 views • May 27, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 26, 2019
5/26/19: Success! The Channel was finally able to upload/process today. This video gets YAFTV back in action and discusses the latest. News should be back on track this week!

Because links seem to be para out in preventing YAFTV uploading all week, this video will go up without news links but hopefully this week we will be able to get links back up.

Just FYI, C60 Purple power is having a Memorial Day sale through tomorrow on their avocado oil product for 20% for all.
Https://www.C60PurplePower.com

If you would like to receive 20% on ALL C60 Purple Power products with YAFTV, you can become a patron of YAFTV: Https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv

Thanks for supporting the channel and for all you do in the world to promote freedom, especially on Memorial Day!
WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV with other donations:
PayPal: [email protected]. (Please no personal msgs here)
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ag receives docsdeclasny re-educationusc psycho-gyno
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy