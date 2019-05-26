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The Robert Scott Bell Show LIVE 5/26/19 - Advanced Medicine, Bruce Liption, Rashid Buttar, Paul Barattiero, Terry Rondberg
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20 views • May 26, 2019
LIVE! Advanced Medicine Conference, Bruce Lipton PhD, THINK beyond your genes, Harvard ethics quandary, Pesticide blood pressure, Civil War medicine, Terry Romberg DC, Pediatric thyroid cancer, TCM acceptance, Indianapolis 500 measles and MORE! http://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/live-advanced-medicine-conference-bruce-lipton-phd-think-beyond-your-genes-harvard-ethics-quandary-pesticide-blood-pressure-civil-war-medicine-terry-romberg-dc-pediatric-thyroid-cancer-tcm-ac/
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