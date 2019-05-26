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A CODE:BLUE Was Called For Jerrold Nadler After Trump Declassified Everything!
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45 views • May 26, 2019
The point is that Jerrold Nadler did not "faint" because he was "dehydrated"; he PASSED OUT because the basterds kept on doubling down after the RUSSIARUSSIARUSSIA gambit FAILED EPICALLY, and Trump had no other choice except to DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING - including data on Jerrold Nadler himself.
THAT is why he was taken out on a stretcher - because THE PARTY'S OVER.
THAT is why he was taken out on a stretcher - because THE PARTY'S OVER.
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