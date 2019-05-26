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Swalwell hasn't called for impeachment, still believes Trump colluded
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Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell joins Chis Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday.'
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trumpnewspoliticsfox newsfox news channel2020 democrats2020 presidential electionrussia investigationhouse democratsmueller reporteric swalwellchris wallaceelectionsno collusionfox news sundaytrump collusionchris wallace fox news sundayno obstructioneric swalwell 2020 presidential candidateeric swalwell fox newshouse representatives
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