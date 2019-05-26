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US may face another year of investigations into Russia probe origins: Biggs
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Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs speaks out on the importance of investigating the Trump campaign investigators and discusses tackling the border crisis.
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newspoliticsfox newsfox news channelborder crisissunday morning futuresrobert muellerrussia investigationrussia probenadlermueller reporthouse of representativescharles paynerep andy biggsandy biggsrepublican representativesimmigration reformtrump investigationcharles payne fox newscongressman andy biggsrussia probe origins
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