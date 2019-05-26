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Lindsey Graham: Trump 'has to deliver' on denuclearizing North Korea
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Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump giving the OK to declassify intelligence related to Russia investigation.
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irannewsnuclear weaponspresident trumpfox newsfox news channeltop storiesfnclatest newsdonald trumpmiddle eastmueller reportworld conflictlindsey grahamlindsey graham trumpforeign policykim jong unkim jong-unnorth koreatrump investigationtrump sends troops to iranus middle east conflictus troops in ian
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