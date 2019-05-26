© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FT8 reception with unmodified (no extra software/hardware) RTL2832U dongle on 12m band
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • May 26, 2019
Showing it is possible on 12m band (24,915 MHz) without any software or hardwaremodification to recieve FT8 transmissions in WSJT-X from an RTL2832U NooElec dongle. Audio is piped from SDR# to WSJT-X using VB audio cable. Antenna is a rough homebrew dipole approximately 3m length coax cable (outer shield) with 75/300ohm TV transformer balun fed via coax coonector feedline.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.