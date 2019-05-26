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The Gender Bender Agenda
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597 views • May 26, 2019
In the world today, there is an agenda well-underway which is purposely subverting and transforming the family unit, creating sexual confusion and normalizing gender dysphoria while promoting and celebrating mental illness. As will be shown, this Gender Bending Agenda has existed covertly for decades and in fact centuries, but recently due to its successes is now becoming more overt, obvious, and ostentatious, to the point that celebrities such as Charlize Theron are openly...
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