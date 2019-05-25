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Starbucks Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino | 4 ingredients
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18 views • May 25, 2019
Let's be honest, Starbucks can get pretty expensive. $5 for a frappuccino is not always worth it, so here is a copycat recipe to make at home! I made this recipe about a dozen times and perfected it to make it taste exactly the same as the ones served at Starbucks :) Enjoy!
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