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How to Make Coffee Frappes | Coffee Recipe | Allrecipes.com
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4 views • May 25, 2019
Watch how to make amazing iced coffee milkshake. Instant coffee, chocolate syrup, sweetened condensed milk, and regular milk mix in a blender over ice. It's a sweet, icy treat with a bold caffeine kick. Crown it with some whipped cream and shaved chocolate.
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