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Namhangang River Ride 1
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20 views • May 25, 2019
This is south branch of Hangang River. Cross Korea bicycle path go through this path. Along the trail is many riverside parks, historic places, temples, recreational facilities and lookout points. From near the end of Namhangang bicycle path, we turn south over mountainous area to Nakdonggang River that runs through most of south east part of Korea to Busan where is the end point of Cross Korea bicycle trail.
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