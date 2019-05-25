© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's All About The I Words: Impeachment, Infrastructure, Identity Politics
Follow
0
Share
Report
218 views • May 25, 2019
As the Democrats left-wing base raises its voice demanding the impeachment of President Trump, Trump continues to defy subpoenas and dares the Democrats to take action.
Nancy Pelosi scuttles a possible infrastructure bill by making a scandalous accusation against the President right before a meeting with Trump.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
Nancy Pelosi scuttles a possible infrastructure bill by making a scandalous accusation against the President right before a meeting with Trump.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.