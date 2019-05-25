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Trump gives Barr the 'green light' to declassify Russia probe intel
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6 views • May 25, 2019
National Republican Lawyers Association’s Harmeet Dhillon discusses how President Trump is allowing Attorney General William Barr to declassify intelligence related to the origins of the Mueller probe.
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