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Repentance article
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23 views • May 25, 2019
By: Robert Balaicius
Like a rebellious, strong-willed child, hiding out on the edge of the woods, as night descends, not wanting to go home, knowing he has a spanking awaiting him... he refuses to repent and do what's right and come home... and so, must continue to suffer as his Judgment accrues higher and higher, so Christendom refuses to repent of our sins before God. Christians will bend over backwards to obey 300,000 unjust laws of man, but claims that God's 603 are "too much"
Like a rebellious, strong-willed child, hiding out on the edge of the woods, as night descends, not wanting to go home, knowing he has a spanking awaiting him... he refuses to repent and do what's right and come home... and so, must continue to suffer as his Judgment accrues higher and higher, so Christendom refuses to repent of our sins before God. Christians will bend over backwards to obey 300,000 unjust laws of man, but claims that God's 603 are "too much"
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