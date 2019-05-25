© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Byron York on investigating the Russia probe origins
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • May 25, 2019
Trump authorizes Barr to declassify intelligence related to 2016 campaign surveillance; Fox News contributor Byron York weighs in. #TheStory #MarthaMacCallum #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.