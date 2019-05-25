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NASA Scientist or Manchurian Candidate?
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53 views • May 25, 2019
Michelle Thaller NASA's Assistant Director for Science Communication demonstrates why the public no longer trusts the scientific community.
#NASA #MichelleThaller
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#NASA #MichelleThaller
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