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Quantum Card vs. Cell Tower [May 24, 2019]
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151 views • May 25, 2019
"The Quantum Card material is a breakthrough of weaved copper and carbon holding programmed nanocrystals in the carbon fiber that records the holographic frequencies as a spectrum of sound and light. This card creates a field of approximately 2.5 feet and proceeds to share its holographic energetic frequency with all bodily fluids within this radius." ~ Dr. Cousens
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