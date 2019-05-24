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Review: QCX Transceiver 3D Printed Enclosure
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158 views • May 24, 2019
Simple initial review of the beautiful 3D printed case for the QCX amateur radio QRP transceiver.
Enclosure designed and sold by Mike, W4MHZ
Contact Mike to get yours:
[email protected]
Enclosure designed and sold by Mike, W4MHZ
Contact Mike to get yours:
[email protected]
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