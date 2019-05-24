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Democrats Nancy Pelosi And Jerry Nadler Both Embarass Democrat Party With Sleepiness - War Room Full Show
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67 views • May 24, 2019
Open line Friday on The War Room today as callers call in on a number of topics from Pelosi and Nadler health and the open border. Guests in studio include Deplorable Hill, MAGA Titan and Enrique Tarrio and they discuss an upcoming event for Memorial Day Weekend.
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