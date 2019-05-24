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Full Show - Democrats Nancy Pelosi And Jerry Nadler Both Embarrass Democrat Party With Sleepiness - 05/23/2019
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378 views • May 24, 2019
On this live, Friday transmission, Owen Shroyer provides a take on the news that you won’t find on anywhere else in media. Owen will be joined by Infowars Europe writer Dan Lyman to discuss the UK elections, and award-winning serial entrepreneur Stefan Aarnio joins the broadcast as well. Guest hosting is Tom Pappert delivering veritas in "god emperor Trump" style.
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