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Jerry Nadler Passes Out In Middle Of Democrat Press Conference
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804 views • May 24, 2019
Jerry Nadler nearly passed out in the middle of a press conference in New York. Owen explains Democrats would function much better if they took Brain Force available at InfoWarsStore.com.
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