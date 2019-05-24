© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Cardinal Warns Islam Is Taking Over The West
Follow
0
Share
Report
586 views • May 24, 2019
Cardinal Raymond Burke recently commented about those Muslim immigrants that are "opportunists" looking to replace western culture with their own. Owen explains that it's a good sign that not everyone in the Catholic church is a globalist like the current pope.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.