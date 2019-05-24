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Universal planisphere complete guidance and computer system patent no: US3858334A
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17 views • May 24, 2019
Universal planisphere complete guidance and computer system
patent no: US3858334A
PATENT LINK -- https://isn.page.link/1kZ1
A 1975 patent based on a #FlatEarth map
A mapping system PATENTED based on
The #AzimuthalMap ... NOT THE GLOBE
#NASAlies STOP YOUR FILTHY LYING
Video via Merrimour The Red - Bitchute
patent no: US3858334A
PATENT LINK -- https://isn.page.link/1kZ1
A 1975 patent based on a #FlatEarth map
A mapping system PATENTED based on
The #AzimuthalMap ... NOT THE GLOBE
#NASAlies STOP YOUR FILTHY LYING
Video via Merrimour The Red - Bitchute
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