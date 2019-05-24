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DIY Vacuum Coffee Maker out of Light Bulbs
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8 views • May 24, 2019
Be careful while working with glass! You can easily cut yourself!
In this video I show you how to make amazing coffee machine from 2 light bulbs. All needed components are shown in the video.
A vacuum coffee maker operates as a siphon, where heating and cooling the lower light bulb changes the vapor pressure of water inside it. Water is pushed up (or pushed down) the siphon tube into (out of) the upper light bulb. Just 5 minutes and you will get fresh coffee :)
In this video I show you how to make amazing coffee machine from 2 light bulbs. All needed components are shown in the video.
A vacuum coffee maker operates as a siphon, where heating and cooling the lower light bulb changes the vapor pressure of water inside it. Water is pushed up (or pushed down) the siphon tube into (out of) the upper light bulb. Just 5 minutes and you will get fresh coffee :)
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