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Please Watch This Doctored Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler Video Before Snopes Refutes It
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441 views • May 24, 2019
On May 23rd 2019 Nancy Pelosi delivered a stuttering, slur filled speech trying to attack Trump then today Jerry Nadler at Bill DeBlasio campaign stop appears to be suffering from a stroke. The Democrat leadership is literally cracking up under the pressure of MAGA.
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