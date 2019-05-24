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Troops to “Monitor Iran”, US Borderless & Defenseless
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194 views • May 24, 2019
10,000 troops to “monitor Iran”? A new record increase to the defense budget, again adding more than the entire Russian budget, but nothing to protect the US border. Another $20 Billion for disaster relief but $0 for the humanitarian disaster at the border.
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