© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
San Fran, Assange & Escalating Threats to Free Press
Follow
1
Share
Report
151 views • May 24, 2019
It’s not just Assange, David Knight takes a look at San Francisco Police Chief criminalizing journalism. As Trump’s DOJ adds 17 counts of violation of the Espionage Act to a non-US citizen, we look at the legal issues, the precedents with Daniel Ellsberg & Rand Paul’s proposal of immunity
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.